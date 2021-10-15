QS Investors LLC Decreases Stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

QS Investors LLC lowered its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,290 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,987,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,997,000 after buying an additional 805,000 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 179.7% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,163,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,924,000 after buying an additional 747,281 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 487.9% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 861,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,312,000 after buying an additional 714,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,156,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,222,000 after buying an additional 681,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,167,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,379,000 after buying an additional 525,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.78.

Shares of CM opened at $117.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.31. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $72.07 and a 1 year high of $121.11.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 16.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $1.1561 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $4.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 64.22%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

