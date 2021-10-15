QS Investors LLC Has $1.67 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

QS Investors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 14.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 112,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,854,000 after purchasing an additional 14,208 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 45.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 43,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after purchasing an additional 13,725 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 315,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,444,000 after purchasing an additional 15,473 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 127.7% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 12.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $470.00 to $354.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.32.

Deere & Company stock opened at $329.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $360.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.20. The stock has a market cap of $102.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $221.73 and a 12-month high of $400.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 18.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

