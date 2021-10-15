QS Investors LLC Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 47.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 83.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $128.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $114.66 and a 1-year high of $144.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.77 and its 200-day moving average is $133.77.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SRE. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America cut Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.14.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

