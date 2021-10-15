QS Investors LLC Has $2.28 Million Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

QS Investors LLC cut its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 28.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,298 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 19.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,295,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,952,000 after purchasing an additional 208,045 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter worth $290,000. Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter worth $1,114,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter worth $7,498,000. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter worth $234,000. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXPD. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Vertical Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.33.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $118.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.09 and its 200-day moving average is $120.94. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $85.01 and a one year high of $130.76.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.21. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $1,033,446.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $35,065.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,816 shares of company stock worth $1,111,389 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

