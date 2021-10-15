Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Stock Position Trimmed by Cim Investment Management Inc.

Cim Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,570 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PWR. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth about $436,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 277,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,375,000 after purchasing an additional 21,821 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 35.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 33,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 8,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services stock traded up $1.37 on Friday, hitting $114.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,418. The firm has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.97. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $58.93 and a one year high of $119.70.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.23%.

In related news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,598.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.62.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

