Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires New Position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 226,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.05% of Equitrans Midstream at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETRN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 31,824 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 121.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 119,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 65,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 78,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equitrans Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

NYSE ETRN opened at $11.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 2.06. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $11.21.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $348.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.87 million. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

