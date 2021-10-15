Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 50,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,776 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 104.7% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF during the second quarter worth $3,249,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 13,123.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 116,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 115,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ERUS stock opened at $51.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.58 and a 200-day moving average of $43.78. iShares MSCI Russia ETF has a 12-month low of $29.64 and a 12-month high of $51.54.

