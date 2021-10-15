Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys 16,302 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,062 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,302 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Open Text were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Open Text by 194.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,270,000 after buying an additional 142,096 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 131,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 14,193 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 1st quarter valued at about $351,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,671 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 37,547 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,106,031 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,769,000 after purchasing an additional 20,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Text alerts:

OTEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Open Text from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Open Text from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

NASDAQ OTEX opened at $50.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.13. Open Text Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.18 and a fifty-two week high of $55.25.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $893.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.00 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 9.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2209 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.