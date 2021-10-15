Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $2.07 Million Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 248.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,914 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,209 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in VMware were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in VMware by 518.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 167 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of VMware in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of VMware by 346.3% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 183 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VMware by 147.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of VMware in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.97% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.36.

In other VMware news, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $234,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $342,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,682 shares of company stock valued at $848,550. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $152.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.24 and a 200-day moving average of $155.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.79 and a 12 month high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. VMware had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.