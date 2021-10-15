Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New $1.85 Million Investment in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 87,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWCH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Switch by 48.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Switch during the first quarter valued at $118,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Switch by 747.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 7,889 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Switch by 18.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Switch by 13.1% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 11,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. 46.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWCH opened at $25.25 on Friday. Switch, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $27.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.46. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 114.78 and a beta of 0.75.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Switch had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $141.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Switch, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SWCH shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Switch from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen upgraded shares of Switch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Switch presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.90.

In other news, CEO Rob Roy sold 92,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $1,935,824.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $324,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,013,840 shares of company stock valued at $25,407,037. 29.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

