Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New Investment in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRSP. Discovery Value Fund acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $30,123,000. Himension Fund acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,471,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 18.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 867,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,678,000 after acquiring an additional 135,841 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $14,510,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 22.3% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 552,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,322,000 after acquiring an additional 100,700 shares in the last quarter. 52.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $187,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,219 shares in the company, valued at $23,656,159.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael John Tomsicek sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $3,463,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,941.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,500 shares of company stock worth $4,914,830. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

CRSP opened at $98.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.05 and its 200-day moving average is $122.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 2.26. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $84.38 and a twelve month high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. The company had revenue of $900.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.05 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 49.52%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRSP shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.35.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

