Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes $2.22 Million Position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 25,629 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,153,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,110,000 after purchasing an additional 25,876 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,115,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,826,000 after acquiring an additional 126,508 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,586,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,423,000 after acquiring an additional 404,567 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,496,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,682,000 after acquiring an additional 45,877 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,438,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,588,000 after acquiring an additional 61,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of BOK Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.75.

In related news, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $856,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 8,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $750,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,450 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,960. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $94.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.49. BOK Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $98.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.88.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.58. BOK Financial had a net margin of 31.13% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $471.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

