Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Trading Up 0.7%

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF)’s stock price was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.07 and last traded at $1.07. Approximately 5,790 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 40,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Quisitive Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.20 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.30.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.19.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc is a full-service digital technology consulting company, which acquire and integrate companies to become the provider of Microsoft professional services in North America. Its solutions include application development, business applications, data and analytics, digital transformation, digital workplace, and infrastructure.

