Rai Reflex Index (RAI) Market Capitalization Tops $70.53 Million

Rai Reflex Index (CURRENCY:RAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One Rai Reflex Index coin can now be bought for about $3.05 or 0.00004888 BTC on exchanges. Rai Reflex Index has a market capitalization of $70.53 million and $8.00 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rai Reflex Index has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rai Reflex Index alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00069080 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.51 or 0.00109737 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00068999 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,887.99 or 0.99123204 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,851.75 or 0.06169172 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Profile

Rai Reflex Index’s launch date was February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 23,114,270 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling Rai Reflex Index

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rai Reflex Index should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rai Reflex Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rai Reflex Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rai Reflex Index and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.