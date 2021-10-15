Raven Protocol Trading 8.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. Raven Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.64 million and approximately $11,271.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Raven Protocol has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Raven Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00066175 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.05 or 0.00110907 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.66 or 0.00071166 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,504.19 or 1.00241963 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,828.97 or 0.06240612 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Raven Protocol Coin Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol . The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

