Raymond James Cuts Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target to C$10.50

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Raymond James from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 8.58% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Centerra Gold to C$10.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. CSFB raised their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Centerra Gold to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, CIBC raised Centerra Gold to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.89.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Shares of CG stock opened at C$9.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.68. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of C$8.21 and a 52-week high of C$16.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.87 billion and a PE ratio of -6.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$9.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.83.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$248.52 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.