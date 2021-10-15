Raymond James Lowers Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Price Target to C$20.00

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) had its price target dropped by analysts at Raymond James from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Altius Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Altius Minerals stock opened at $13.53 on Wednesday. Altius Minerals has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.42.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Altius Minerals stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corp. explores and develops mineral properties. It is a diversified minerals royalty company with focus on the generation and acquisition of mineral resource projects, royalties and investments. The royalty interests include mining operations that produce thermal and metallurgical coal, potash, nickel, copper and cobalt.

