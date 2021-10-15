Raymond James Lowers Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) to Market Perform

Raymond James cut shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $956.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Charter Communications from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $848.00 to $665.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $956.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $770.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $818.92.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $703.67 on Monday. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $572.46 and a 12 month high of $825.62. The stock has a market cap of $129.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $766.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $714.66.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 21.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 222.4% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,437,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,866,000 after buying an additional 991,782 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 38.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,966,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,459,000 after buying an additional 542,862 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 15.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,449,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,076,000 after buying an additional 321,647 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 103.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,612,000 after buying an additional 295,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altarock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 16.7% during the second quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,204,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,996,000 after buying an additional 172,374 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

