Raymond James Lowers Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Price Target to $8.50

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $10.00 to $8.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.57% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

CDE has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

CDE opened at $6.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Coeur Mining has a 12-month low of $5.86 and a 12-month high of $12.60. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.59 and its 200 day moving average is $8.25.

In other news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total value of $133,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the first quarter worth $439,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 10.5% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 19,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 14.1% in the second quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Coeur Mining by 516.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,153,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,415,000 after purchasing an additional 966,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Coeur Mining by 66.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 192,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 77,050 shares during the last quarter. 63.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

