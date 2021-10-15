Raymond James Lowers New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Price Target to $1.75

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $2.00 to $1.75 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NGD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of New Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. National Bank Financial cut shares of New Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Cormark restated a “hold” rating on shares of New Gold in a report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, New Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.15.

NYSEAMERICAN NGD opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. New Gold has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.00, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.91.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $198.20 million during the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 8.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that New Gold will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in New Gold by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 82,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in New Gold by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 66,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 10,190 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in New Gold by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 270,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 14,614 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in New Gold by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 17,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HC Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of New Gold by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 106,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

New Gold

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

