Raymond James Raises Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Price Target to C$12.00

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Dexterra Group to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.54.

Get Dexterra Group alerts:

DXT opened at C$8.96 on Wednesday. Dexterra Group has a fifty-two week low of C$4.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$7.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$583.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$173.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$173.65 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dexterra Group will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Dexterra Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio is 69.28%.

In other Dexterra Group news, Senior Officer R. Drew Knight sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.82, for a total transaction of C$53,975.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,209.64.

About Dexterra Group

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Dexterra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexterra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.