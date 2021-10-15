Raze Network (RAZE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $456,703.00

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One Raze Network coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000227 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Raze Network has a market cap of $8.04 million and approximately $456,703.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Raze Network has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Raze Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.59 or 0.00071280 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.54 or 0.00110437 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00070522 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,225.36 or 1.00110676 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,818.77 or 0.06244135 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Raze Network Coin Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,864,521 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Raze Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raze Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raze Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raze Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raze Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.