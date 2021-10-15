Raze Network (RAZE) Trading Down 6.1% Over Last 7 Days

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 14th. Over the last week, Raze Network has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Raze Network has a market cap of $7.22 million and $320,918.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raze Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000219 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00070288 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.63 or 0.00120265 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.02 or 0.00073643 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,323.38 or 1.00455188 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,739.87 or 0.06553863 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Raze Network Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,864,521 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Raze Network Coin Trading

