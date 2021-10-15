Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Hits New 12-Month High at $20.07

Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.07 and last traded at $20.04, with a volume of 40744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.81.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Realogy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Realogy in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.
The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 2.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 89.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realogy in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 18.5% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realogy in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realogy in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000.
Realogy Company Profile (NYSE:RLGY)
Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.
