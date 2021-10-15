Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Hits New 12-Month High at $20.07

Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.07 and last traded at $20.04, with a volume of 40744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.81.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Realogy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Realogy in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 2.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Realogy had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 23.93%. Research analysts predict that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 89.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realogy in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 18.5% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realogy in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realogy in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Realogy Company Profile (NYSE:RLGY)

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

