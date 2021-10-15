Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Morgan Stanley

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $127.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Reinsurance Group of America from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. lowered their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Reinsurance Group of America from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $127.78.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Shares of RGA opened at $122.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.97. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52 week low of $93.00 and a 52 week high of $134.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.23.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.65. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 5.16%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is 38.73%.

In other news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total value of $365,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGA. FMR LLC increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,573,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $635,433,000 after buying an additional 1,005,552 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,954,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $336,836,000 after buying an additional 256,473 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 501,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,158,000 after buying an additional 244,393 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter worth $30,767,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 163.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 313,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,785,000 after buying an additional 194,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.