ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Shares Gap Up to $6.98

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.98, but opened at $7.21. ReneSola shares last traded at $7.24, with a volume of 4,882 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of ReneSola from $8.20 to $7.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of ReneSola from $14.50 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.73.

The company has a market capitalization of $488.93 million, a PE ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.85 and its 200-day moving average is $8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.80 and a quick ratio of 9.80.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.63 million. ReneSola had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 4.09%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ReneSola Ltd will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Shah Capital Management bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $108,750.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOL. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in ReneSola by 521.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ReneSola by 1,013.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the first quarter worth $71,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the second quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

About ReneSola (NYSE:SOL)

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules.

