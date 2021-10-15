Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on RNSHF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Renishaw from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Renishaw in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get Renishaw alerts:

RNSHF stock remained flat at $$76.88 during midday trading on Friday. 21 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253. Renishaw has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $97.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.13 and a beta of 0.81.

Renishaw Plc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of metrology and healthcare products. It operates through the Metrology and Healthcare segments. The Metrology segment engages in the fields of industrial automation and motion systems. The Healthcare segment offers engineering solutions for stereotactic neurosurgery, analytical systems that identify and assess biochemical changes associated with disease formation and progression, the supply of specially configured metal additive manufacturing (AM) systems for medical and dental applications, the supply of implants to hospitals and specialist design centres for craniomaxillofacial surgery, and products and services that allow dental laboratories to manufacture high-quality dental restorations.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Renishaw Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renishaw and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.