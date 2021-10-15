Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYF) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF)’s stock price rose 2.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.45 and last traded at $13.45. Approximately 1,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 3,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.15.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.23.

About Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYF)

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.