Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Receives $10.74 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.74.

Several equities research analysts have commented on REPYY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Repsol from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €10.60 ($12.47) price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Repsol from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.60 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Repsol alerts:

OTCMKTS:REPYY traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $13.45. The stock had a trading volume of 43,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,841. The stock has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.20. Repsol has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $13.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.34.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter. Repsol had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.12%. Research analysts expect that Repsol will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.