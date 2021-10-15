Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Receives $10.74 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.74.
Several equities research analysts have commented on REPYY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Repsol from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €10.60 ($12.47) price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Repsol from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.60 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.
OTCMKTS:REPYY traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $13.45. The stock had a trading volume of 43,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,841. The stock has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.20. Repsol has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $13.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.34.
Repsol Company Profile
Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.
