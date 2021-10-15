Research Analysts Set Expectations for Kinross Gold Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.27 billion.

Several other research firms also recently commented on K. National Bankshares raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC lowered Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$11.25 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.22.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at C$7.62 on Thursday. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of C$6.56 and a 12-month high of C$12.36. The company has a market cap of C$9.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 9.35%.

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Paul Botond Stilicho Tomory sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total value of C$187,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$827,235.64. Also, Senior Officer Michel Sylvestre sold 13,000 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.68, for a total value of C$99,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,363 shares in the company, valued at C$371,427.84.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

