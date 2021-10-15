Research Analysts Set Expectations for Mullen Group Ltd.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Mullen Group in a report released on Monday, October 11th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Robertson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Mullen Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$312.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$314.60 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MTL. BMO Capital Markets set a C$18.00 price target on shares of Mullen Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Mullen Group in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.05.

Shares of TSE:MTL opened at C$14.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.41. Mullen Group has a 1-year low of C$8.84 and a 1-year high of C$14.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.10.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.46%.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

