Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. lowered its position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 14.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 177,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,759 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $5,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2,652.9% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 165.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 6,875.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

In other Resideo Technologies news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,786 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $274,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,843.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 6,500 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $201,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:REZI opened at $24.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.56. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $33.25.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 14.59%. Research analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI).

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.