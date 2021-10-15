Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Cut to $75.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price target cut by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on QSR. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stephens downgraded Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.65.

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $61.72 on Wednesday. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $51.12 and a 1 year high of $71.12. The firm has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.43.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $644,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $3,570,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 314,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,391,112.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 12,723 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 174.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 208,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,558,000 after purchasing an additional 132,484 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 5.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 34.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 11.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 14,548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

