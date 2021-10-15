Reviewing Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) and Holicity (NASDAQ:HOL)

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) and Holicity (NASDAQ:HOL) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Despegar.com and Holicity, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Despegar.com 0 2 1 0 2.33 Holicity 0 0 0 0 N/A

Despegar.com currently has a consensus price target of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 41.55%. Given Despegar.com’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Despegar.com is more favorable than Holicity.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Despegar.com and Holicity’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Despegar.com $131.30 million 6.98 -$142.59 million ($0.94) -13.90 Holicity N/A N/A -$7.34 million N/A N/A

Holicity has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Despegar.com.

Profitability

This table compares Despegar.com and Holicity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Despegar.com -76.05% -140.97% -12.92% Holicity N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.0% of Despegar.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.1% of Holicity shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Holicity Company Profile

Holicity Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

