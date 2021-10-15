Revolution Populi Price Up 36% Over Last 7 Days (RVP)

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. In the last seven days, Revolution Populi has traded up 36% against the US dollar. One Revolution Populi coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000208 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Revolution Populi has a total market capitalization of $152.86 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00043952 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $128.06 or 0.00208680 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.94 or 0.00092779 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Revolution Populi Coin Profile

Revolution Populi (RVP) is a coin. It was first traded on March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

