Richard L. Davis Sells 10,000 Shares of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) Stock

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) VP Richard L. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total value of $41,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Richard L. Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Richard L. Davis sold 10,000 shares of Sypris Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $30,700.00.

SYPR stock opened at $4.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Sypris Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $7.89. The stock has a market cap of $88.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.56 and its 200 day moving average is $3.40.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $25.97 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sypris Solutions stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) by 52.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,642 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,796 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Sypris Solutions worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Sypris Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

