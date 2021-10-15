Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) PT Set at GBX 4,200 by Royal Bank of Canada

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) has been given a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) target price by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential downside of 17.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on RIO. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 5,010 ($65.46) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 4,900 ($64.02) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 7,210 ($94.20) to GBX 6,800 ($88.84) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,331.54 ($69.66).

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 5,111 ($66.78) on Wednesday. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of GBX 4,252.50 ($55.56) and a one year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5,213.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5,743.58. The company has a market cap of £82.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.04.

In other news, insider Ngaire Woods purchased 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4,810 ($62.84) per share, with a total value of £19,095.70 ($24,948.65). Also, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,782 ($75.54), for a total value of £289.10 ($377.71).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

