RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Shares Gap Up to $4.64

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.64, but opened at $5.25. RLX Technology shares last traded at $5.25, with a volume of 89,775 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.68.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $393.61 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in RLX Technology by 11.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. regents capital Ltd acquired a new position in RLX Technology during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Aviva PLC raised its stake in RLX Technology by 12.8% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in RLX Technology by 11.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in RLX Technology by 12.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

About RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

