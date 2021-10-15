Robert J. Traube Sells 9,335 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CRO Robert J. Traube sold 9,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $165,042.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:ZUO opened at $19.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.43. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.48 and a beta of 2.16. Zuora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $19.80.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $86.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.41 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 41.89% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. Zuora’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Zuora in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zuora in the first quarter worth about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zuora in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Zuora in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in Zuora in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZUO. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zuora from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zuora presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

