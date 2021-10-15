Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Rocket Companies Inc.is a holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Rocket Companies Inc.is based in DETROIT. “

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RKT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their target price on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Rocket Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Companies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.32.

Rocket Companies stock opened at $16.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.88 and a 200 day moving average of $18.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16. Rocket Companies has a 12-month low of $14.94 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 24.42, a quick ratio of 24.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 94.06%. On average, analysts predict that Rocket Companies will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 24.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,957,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,845 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Rocket Companies by 19.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,710,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,106 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rocket Companies by 17.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,380,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,116,000 after acquiring an additional 802,510 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Rocket Companies by 16.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,547,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,988,000 after acquiring an additional 641,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Rocket Companies by 165.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,641,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,557 shares in the last quarter. 3.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rocket Companies (RKT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.