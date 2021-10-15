Rocket Pool Trading Down 12.4% This Week (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. Rocket Pool has a total market capitalization of $323.53 million and $770,142.00 worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Rocket Pool coin can now be purchased for approximately $31.47 or 0.00052216 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rocket Pool alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00044045 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $126.38 or 0.00209674 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.69 or 0.00094053 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Rocket Pool Coin Profile

RPL is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 coins and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 coins. Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service. The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes. “

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Pool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.