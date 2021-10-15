Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Rockwell Automation worth $21,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 139,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,134,000 after purchasing an additional 21,745 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 160,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,699,000 after purchasing an additional 29,912 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 107,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,664,000 after purchasing an additional 17,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ROK shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.62.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.68, for a total value of $932,872.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,886. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,496.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,797 shares of company stock worth $5,391,814 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ROK opened at $310.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.68 and a 12-month high of $327.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $311.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.