Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rollins’ earnings. Rollins posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rollins will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rollins.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $638.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.80 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 32.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 0.6% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,946,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $604,074,000 after acquiring an additional 122,700 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,298,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,006,000 after buying an additional 1,530,385 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,166,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,881,000 after buying an additional 505,374 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,512,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,961,000 after buying an additional 106,742 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Rollins by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,008,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,552,000 after purchasing an additional 25,762 shares in the last quarter. 38.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROL opened at $37.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.71 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. Rollins has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $43.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 59.26%.

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

