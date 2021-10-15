Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rollins’ earnings. Rollins posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rollins will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rollins.
Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $638.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.80 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 32.42%.
Shares of ROL opened at $37.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.71 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. Rollins has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $43.00.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 59.26%.
About Rollins
Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.
