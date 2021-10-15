Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Stock Rating Lowered by Loop Capital

Loop Capital lowered shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $105.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $140.00.

ROST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $135.64.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $108.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.16 and its 200 day moving average is $121.25. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $84.68 and a 1 year high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 3.5% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 54,173 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,897,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 77.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,013 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,749 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 19.8% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,952 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank raised its stake in Ross Stores by 3.9% in the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 68,127 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 61.1% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 37,482 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 14,215 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.