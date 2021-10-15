Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give ABB (VTX:ABBN) a CHF 30 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 30 price objective on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 32 price objective on ABB in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 25 price objective on ABB in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 36 price objective on ABB in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 25 price objective on ABB in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 27.50 target price on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 31.29.

ABB has a 1-year low of CHF 21.65 and a 1-year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

