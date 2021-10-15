Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.67.

Several research firms recently commented on RCL. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $86.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.78 and a 200-day moving average of $84.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $99.24. The firm has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.80.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $50.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.36 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($6.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 5,080 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total transaction of $411,276.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter worth $3,202,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,083,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the 2nd quarter worth $2,508,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the 1st quarter worth $6,639,000. 68.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

