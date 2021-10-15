Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 710,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,468 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $51,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 124.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 62.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. 68.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $86.90 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.43.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $50.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($6.13) EPS. Royal Caribbean Group’s quarterly revenue was down 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 2,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total value of $226,582.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Truist increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.67.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

