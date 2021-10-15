Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Short Interest Update

Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 52.9% from the September 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VOPKY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Royal Vopak in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Vopak from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

VOPKY opened at $41.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.33. Royal Vopak has a 1 year low of $38.58 and a 1 year high of $56.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Royal Vopak NV engages in the operation of bulk liquids storage terminals. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

