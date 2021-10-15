RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 74.3% from the September 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RWEOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.27. 31,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,427. The company has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.74. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $33.51 and a twelve month high of $47.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.69 and a 200-day moving average of $37.90.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Lignite & Nuclear, European Power, Supply & Trading, Operations Acquired from E.ON and innogy. The Lignite & Nuclear segment covers electricity generation in Germany using lignite and nuclear power.

