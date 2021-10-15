Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Price Target Lowered to GBX 244 at Barclays

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) had its target price lowered by Barclays from GBX 261 ($3.41) to GBX 244 ($3.19) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SBRE. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 224 ($2.93) to GBX 199 ($2.60) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Agricole decreased their price target on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get Sabre Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of LON SBRE opened at GBX 195.40 ($2.55) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 217.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 243.70. Sabre Insurance Group has a 1-year low of GBX 187 ($2.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 290 ($3.79). The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of £488.50 million and a P/E ratio of 13.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a GBX 3.70 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Sabre Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.79%.

In other news, insider Geoffrey Richard Carter bought 5,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 190 ($2.48) per share, with a total value of £9,899 ($12,933.11). Also, insider Catherine Elizabeth Barton bought 273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 225 ($2.94) per share, with a total value of £614.25 ($802.52). Over the last three months, insiders bought 15,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,436,289.

Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.